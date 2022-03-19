Don-key Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Don-key has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $194,615.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Don-key has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.00278762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001302 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,645,917 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

