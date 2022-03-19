DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.48

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.48 and traded as low as $14.16. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 381,456 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after buying an additional 280,452 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 634,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 212,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.