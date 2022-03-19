DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.48

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.48 and traded as low as $14.16. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 381,456 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSL)
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
