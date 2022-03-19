DragonVein Price Hits $0.0023 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. DragonVein has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $31,229.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,831.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.35 or 0.00746684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00195992 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00024451 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

