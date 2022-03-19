Dreamcoin (DRM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Dreamcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Dreamcoin has a market capitalization of $10,264.91 and $1.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dreamcoin has traded down 77.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00045947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dreamcoin Profile

Dreamcoin (DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,702,204 coins. The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi . Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

