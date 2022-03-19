DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stake Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of DTE Energy worth $47,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $126.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.21. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

