DubaiCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00075959 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005135 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001011 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

