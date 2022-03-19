DubaiCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00081208 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014921 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005144 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001070 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

