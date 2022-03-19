Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Increased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after acquiring an additional 78,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $105.05 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

