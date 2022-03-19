Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.76

Shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $3.40. Dyadic International shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 42,295 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $114,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 18.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dyadic International by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

