e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $99.00

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $99.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.00277184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00014389 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001297 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001546 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,330 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,154 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.