EasyFi Market Capitalization Achieves $5.14 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $451,399.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00004842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

