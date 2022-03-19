Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,132 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Eaton worth $65,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.58. 2,691,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,645. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $131.86 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average of $161.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

