Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,717,000.

Shares of BND opened at $80.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

