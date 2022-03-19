Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 640 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in salesforce.com by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

NYSE CRM opened at $218.80 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.88. The stock has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

