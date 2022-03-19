Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $264,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $225.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $199.50 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.75 and its 200 day moving average is $230.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

