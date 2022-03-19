Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 251.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 85,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.81. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

