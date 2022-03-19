Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $235.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.65 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.