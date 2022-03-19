Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,449 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $718,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 311.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 41,962 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 339,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $208,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.