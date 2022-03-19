Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,642 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Walt Disney stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $196.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.30. The stock has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

