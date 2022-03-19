Edge Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $127.90 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

