Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,037 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.