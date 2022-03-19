Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average is $115.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,653,826. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

