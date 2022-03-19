Efficient Advisors LLC Acquires 152,755 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,110,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,826. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.