Efficient Advisors LLC Buys 225,004 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,004 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,077,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. 20,866,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,951,711. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.