Efficient Advisors LLC Has $20.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,105 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 30,410,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,053,480. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.