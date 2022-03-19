Efficient Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $19,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 120,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 64,624 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,804 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,547,551 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

