Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 2,972 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 1.00% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 472,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 52,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 178,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.91. 121,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,912. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $158.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.65.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

