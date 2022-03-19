Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 3,862 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 602,658 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,547,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,938,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after buying an additional 111,342 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,736. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.17 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.20.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

