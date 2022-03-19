Einsteinium (EMC2) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,458.00

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $12,458.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.17 or 0.00268709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001326 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,419,222 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

