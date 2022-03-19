Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0206 on Major Exchanges

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $9,506.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.35 or 0.00277750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001302 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,421,350 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.