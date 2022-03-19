ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Achieves Market Cap of $31,769.88

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $31,769.88 and approximately $14,761.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN (CRYPTO:ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

