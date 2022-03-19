Emercoin (EMC) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $11,074.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,894,356 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.