Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. 15,983,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,755. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

