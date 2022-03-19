Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.28

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.28 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.14). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 1,181,851 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Empiric Student Property in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.43) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 110 ($1.43).

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £533.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

About Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.