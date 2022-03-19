Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.09. 6,748,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.