Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in RingCentral by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in RingCentral by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.54. 2,282,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,414. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.78. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.91 and a 52 week high of $337.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.05.

RingCentral Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.