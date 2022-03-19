Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 950 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,931,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,029. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.69.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.79.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

