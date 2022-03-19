Energo (TSL) Price Down 22.3% This Week

Energo (TSL) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Energo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Energo has a market cap of $159,771.52 and approximately $20,708.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energo has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00036151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00107414 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

Energo (TSL) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.