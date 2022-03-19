Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.24. Energous shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 1,059,663 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WATT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Energous to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $85.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

Energous ( NASDAQ:WATT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Energous had a negative return on equity of 106.61% and a negative net margin of 5,479.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $92,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $80,676.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,958 shares of company stock valued at $253,458 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energous in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Energous by 2,038.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Energous by 39.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Energous in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Company Profile (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

