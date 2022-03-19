Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 159,834 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
About Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT)
