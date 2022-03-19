Enigma (ENG) Price Reaches $0.0262 on Exchanges

Enigma (ENG) traded up 38.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $363,515.96 and approximately $229,851.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00243358 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005330 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001274 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00034142 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.37 or 0.00778733 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

