EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.98. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

