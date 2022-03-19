EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

