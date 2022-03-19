EOS Force (EOSC) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

EOS Force (EOSC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $238,649.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS Force has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

