EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.20.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $294.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

