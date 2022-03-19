Epic Cash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,385.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $24.37 million and $41,385.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00004150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00035682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00106565 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,915,060 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.