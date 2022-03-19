EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.86 billion. EQT posted sales of $949.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -11.47%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

