Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust makes up about 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE ESS opened at $341.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.51 and a 1 year high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.53.

Essex Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.