esure Group (LON:ESUR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $279.60

esure Group plc (LON:ESUR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.60 ($3.64) and traded as low as GBX 279.40 ($3.63). esure Group shares last traded at GBX 279.60 ($3.64), with a volume of 2,433,124 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 279.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 279.60.
About esure Group (LON:ESUR)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for esure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for esure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.