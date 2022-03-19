Ether Zero Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,648.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $87,993.74 and approximately $8,648.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.52 or 0.07069678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00071123 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

